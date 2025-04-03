PM Skerrit discusses climate change and cultural heritage with women-led NGO, Kopounoule

Prime Minister Skerrit met with members of Kopounoule, including youth enumerators and NGO leaders, to discuss climate change and its impact on Kalinago culture.

Dominica: The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit recently had a discussion with the members of the Kopounoule, a non-profit organization which is led by women. During their meet, they touched several topics regarding the climate change but specifically emphasized on the NGO’s research on climate change’s non-economic impacts on Kalinago cultural heritage.

The meeting included members of the NGO including two youth enumerators, Aneaya Viville and Angel Ettienne, Maureen Valmond (Project Manager), and Letricia Ellick (President of the NGO).

During their meeting, the Prime Minister committed to providing the government support towards their communities and their growth. He specifically outlined necessary solutions focused on the preservation of Dominica’s culture and strengthening the cultural identity of the nation, as part of the current climate urgency in the Caribbean.

Notably, the government has been involved in several initiatives focused on the enhancement of the Kalinago territory and preserving their culture.

Construction of Kalinago Multipurpose Centre

In February, the government officially broke ground for the Kalinago Multipurpose Centre. The agreement was worth EC$ 7.6 million and marks a major investment in the well-being of the locals. The facility is being constructed in Bataca and is expected to serve as an emergency shelter during times of any natural calamity.

Kalinago Territory Carnival in Dominica

Apart from developmental initiatives, the authorities continue to engage locals and the new generation with the Kalinago culture through various activities and events as well. The Kalinago Territory Carnival is one of the major examples of such initiatives.

This year the carnival took place from 15 February 2025 to 5th March and celebrated the traditional cultural heritage of the territory. Some of the major events that took place during this carnival included parades, band performance, burning of vaval, Labo Kabwit (a traditional practice), leve vaval and more.

The artists dressed up in local traditional outfits and danced to the beats of leve vaval and Soca music on the streets of Dominica.