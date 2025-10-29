3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Dominica, Antigua 

No damage or injuries have been reported, and conditions in the affected regions remain stable.

Roseau, Dominica: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Dominica and its nearby regions on October 29, 2025 during the threat of Hurricane Melissa. There are no reports of any damage or injury in the countries as the situation remain stable.

The latitude of the Earthquake was 16.45N and the longitude of it was 59.59W with a depth of 10km. The nearby regions that have recorded the tremors of the quake included Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe and it is subject to potential revisions.

Notably, these countries have also recorded the tremors of more than 10 quakes on Monday due to the prevalence of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. The strong winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have brought these conditions across the Caribbean, causing disruption for the citizens.

The strongest earthquake measured magnitude 6.7 and was followed by several smaller tremors ranging from 3.5 to 6.1, all centered northeast of the Leeward Islands near Guadeloupe, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Notably, the regional leaders and CARICOM Prime Ministers gave a call for a joint action, regional integration and other strategic steps to mitigate the impact of the carbon footprints. Due to these conditions, they are now speaking at different stages to enhance the prevalence of resilience, aiming to safeguard their lives and economy.

The Caribbean region is prone to such conditions due to their geographical presence and other conditions. The weather departments and other research centers have outlined that they need to have plans in place, aiming to prepare for an event that could be used to safeguard the lives across the countries in the region.

It is important to note that, 1766, the largest earthquake known to have impacted Trinidad and Tobago occurred. The quake occurred North of the Paria Peninsula and is reported to have destroyed the then capital San Jose De Oruna with 60% of buildings suffering heavy damage.

In addition to that, liquefaction was also observed in parts of Western Trinidad.