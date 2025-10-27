Five Strong Earthquakes Strike Near Dominica in Under an Hour, Largest Measuring 6.7

Five offshore earthquakes, including a 6.7 magnitude tremor, struck near Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and Gaudeloupe within an hour raising concerns among public.

A cluster of five back-to-back earthquakes strike the Atlantic near to the shores of Dominica, Guadeloupe and Antigua and Barbuda in an hour early this morning. The earthquakes which occurred northeast of the island were intense with magnitude levels measuring above magnitude 6.0.

The events were detected at sea, according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre. The UWISRC shared the updates on through official releases on their social media.

Earthquake 1 (Occurred at 8:38 am local time)- 6.7 magnitude

Earthquake 2 (Occurred at 8:46 am local time)- 5.2 magnitude

Earthquake 3 (Occurred at 8:55 am local time)- 6.1 magnitude

Earthquake 4 (Occurred at 9:26 am local time)- 5.4 magnitude

Earthquake 5 (Occurred at 9:52 am local time)- 4.2 magnitude

These earthquakes took place approximately 250km away from Dominica, 230km away from Guadeloupe and 260km away from Antigua and Barbuda with each earthquake striking near to this epicentre. The short intervals between these earthquakes sparked concerns related to seismic activity in the Lesser Antilles arc, which is one of the most active seismic zones in the western hemisphere.

While preliminary reports indicate that there have been no damage or injuries on land, authorities are yet to verify the same. Residents from across Dominica and neighbouring islands have reported experiencing shaking, particularly in coastal communities. Emergency authorities have not yet issued a tsunami alert, but several Caribbean nations are monitoring the sea for any developments, and a watch remains active.

Regional authorities have been urging public to remain calm but stay alert and immediately evacuate if they report any seismic activity and commute to safer places. Residents are also reminded of the importance of earthquake preparedness given the island’s underlying geological risks.

Residents residing near the coasts are being also urged to immediately make evacuations and move to higher ground as a preparation to any natural calamity striking unexpectedly.