American Idol 2025: Jamal Roberts makes history as first black male winner in 22 years

American Idol season 23 has officially crowned Jamal Roberts as the winner for the 2025 edition. The newest champion of American Idol made history, by being the first Black American Idol winner in 22 years. Jamal Roberts a physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi clinched the titled on May 18th after giving a mesmerizing performance during the finale.

The top 3 finalists, Breanna Nix, John Foster and Jamal Roberts gave their best to put forward an amazing performance, but in the end Jamal won the trophy, whereas Breanna and John secured the second and third position respectively.

The victory is being so celebrated and hyped as Jamal is the first Black Male winner in 22 year history of the show after Ruben Studdard's win back in 2003. The winner was announced by the long-time host of the show Ryan Seacrest. His victory has made people curious to know more about the singer’s journey.

Jamal is a 27-year-old singer who was earlier a gym trainer in Meridian, Mississippi and a father of three daughters named Harmoni, Lyrik and new born Gianna Grace, born in April 2025. He was also a part of BET’s Sunday Best, where he made it to the top 3.

Despite being in the limelight, Jamal has never left his hometown of Meridian behind, saying that it holds deep meaning for him. In the audition too, he spoke about the behavior of others regarding his hometown stating about the challenges the community faces including the crime and fear which stops them to do so. But despite being in so much negativity he focused on the positive side and saw an opportunity to inspire the change through his music.

He shared, “This is where I was born and raised. It could be a whole lot better than what it is. So, I’m hoping that I can bring a little light to it.”

The viewers were extremely impressed by all the roles he was fulfilling being a teacher, father and a community role model, his story resonated with the common men who saw him as a rising star and a grounded person naming him an everyday hero.

As the season is all wrapped up, now all his supporters are having their eyes on him about what his next steps will be.