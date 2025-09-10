Two Patriots players with CPL official robbed at gunpoint in Barbados

The robbers stole jewelry from two Patriots players who stopped to buy food around 2:50 AM on their way back to the team hotel in Barbados.

Caribbean: Two players of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, a franchise from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) along with a CPL official were robbed at gunpoint in Barbados on September 9, 2025.

The robbers have stolen jewellery of the two players who stopped to buy food around 2: 50 am on the way back to the team hotel in Barbados. However, the name of the players and an official have not been revealed by the authorities yet.

The fight has also erupted among the people as players tried to stop the robbers. Due to an altercation, a gun was dropped at the crime scene which was later discovered by the police. The identity of the robber has also not been revealed by the police officials as the investigation is launched on the matter.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are preparing for a match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League against Barbados Royals at Kensington oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on September 11, 2025.

The CPL is running in the Caribbean countries and is reaching its final stage between the six different franchises. The players have been arriving in different countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago where the matches are being played.

The finals of the CPL 2025 will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025 at Guyana between the qualifiers and the toppers of the table. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is on the fifth position in the CPL 2025 points table as the team secured 6 points by winning three out of nine matches.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals are in the last position in the points table as they won only one out of 7 matches in the CPL 2025. They secured 3 points in total as one of their matches got abandoned.

The first position is secured by Saint Lucia Kings, while the second one is secured by Trinbago Knight Riders.