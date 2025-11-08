2M gallon Desalination Plant reaches final stage, Well drilling to begin in Dec: PM Drew

Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew announced that the well drilling for the 2M-gallon desalination plant will commence on December 1, 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Over $40 million, 2M-gallon desalination plant has reached its final stage as the well drilling will commence on December 1, 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis. Once completed, the project will provide water service 24/7 and mitigate the problems faced by the communities and citizens due to the water scarcity.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and added that he visited at the Industrial site of the constituency #1. He expressed pleasure and added that the plant will provide water supply to Basseterre and its environs which is considered a historic step for St Kitts and Nevis.

The plant when completed will be able to provide two (2) million gallons of water daily to residents of Basseterre and its environs.

Prime Minister Dr Drew announced that the drilling for water in some areas of St. Kitts will begin in December.

A recent semi-airborne drone survey to identify new sources of groundwater in St. Kitts has identified 17 areas including Cayon, Saddlers, Challengers, Molineux, St. Paul's and Old Road with the potential provision of drinking water.

The sites are as follows: one in Cayon, two in Molineaux. two in Tabernacle, one in Belle Vue, and two in Saddlers.

One site was also discovered between Parsons and Dieppe Bay, one in St. Pauls, one in Newton Ground, three sites in Sandy Point, one in Stone Fort, one in Old Road, and another in Challengers.

Earlier in 2024, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis received the donation of two Solar-Powered Water Desalination Plants from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of the UAE's Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund (CREF).

This historic project will restore 24-hour water service to the Basseterre area and have a significant impact on surrounding communities, ending long-standing water shortages across the island. It will be used as a great step in enhancing the infrastructural development of St Kitts and Nevis.