Caribbean Digital Transformation Project official speaks on Dominica’s digital emergence

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project was launched to lay the foundation for digitalization across both the government and the entire nation, according to Jean-Pierre.

The Dominican government on Monday, February 3, 2025, held a press conference to update the public on various schemes and programmes that have been undertaken to push the nation’s progress. At the event, officials spoke about the Digital Transformation Project, which is in alignment with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s vision of seeing a digitally transformed Dominica.

In the press conference which was attended by top leaders such as Deputy Prime Minister Irving McIntyre and Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Jermaine J Jean-Pierre, project manager of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, gave updates on various initiatives that the country has taken to achieve its goal of digital transformation.

She said the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is being implemented through a loan from the World Bank worth US$ 28 million (EC$75 million).

St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are other Caribbean nations seeing the project’s implementation. Activities and components related to the project are supervised and monitored by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Explaining the reason for starting the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, Jean-Pierre said the aim was to lay the foundation to achieve digitalization for not just the government but the entire Dominica.

She said they also wanted to improve access and adoption of digital services and promote digital skills needed to operate within a digital economy. Improving innovation and accessing investment were among other goals as Dominica seeks to promote investment in its digital economy.

In the past, PM Skerrit has emphasized the need for Dominica to go digital to keep pace with the 21st century. He has said that in order to grow Dominica’s economy and society and create more sustainable and well-paying jobs, especially for the younger people, his government was stressing the island-state’s digital transformation. He also called the digital economy a critical block in creating “Dynamic Dominica”.

Components of digital transformation project

In her address, Jean-Pierre stressed three essential components of the project and the efforts they are making under each of them to make the digital transformation successful.

Digital enabling environment

Under the project, Dominica is creating an environment where all the digital activities being carried out are secure. One of the measures taken in this direction is reviewing of policies, legislations and regulations required for various activities.

A legal firm has been roped in for more than US$ 200,000 to review the existing laws and make the necessary updates when required and draft documents when there are none. Jean-Pierre said they have spoken with various stakeholders involved in the implementation of various activities. She said both legal, political and public consultations will be held before the new legislations are taken to Parliament.

The official said efforts are also underway to build a computer emergency response team which will handle all matters related to cybersecurity under the project. She said people should feel safe that there is an agency to redress issues while doing online activities, such as business transactions or shopping.

Digital government infrastructure platforms and services

The second component, digital infrastructure platforms and services, is related to sector-specific activities and one of the aspects that Dominica has focused on is the design and development of an automated border control e-gate which will enable easier, faster and smoother process of entry in and exit from Dominica.

Jean-Pierre said the request for a proposal is already out on this and one can visit the website of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (cardtp.gov.dm) to see the requirements and submit the proposal if interested.

She said efforts were also underway to ensure integration of systems and services so that information and data flow seamlessly across government departments. Giving an example, she said one would not have to run from pillar to post to get a key document like a passport issued.

Work was also on to develop a new website for ‘Discover Dominica’ which emphasizes that the focus is also serving the tourism sector digitally. Under this system, one would be able to find all of Dominica’s hotels and guest houses in one place and book them easily.

Government of Dominica Press Conference pic.twitter.com/UfipDy2LFi — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) February 4, 2025

Health sector

Jean-Pierre said in July 2024, the Dominica government signed a contract with two private firms to design, supply and install a health management and information system to digitize every aspect of the country’s health sector.

It will be implemented in three hospitals and 47 health centres at the cost of US $8.5 million. Under the system, patients’ details will be integrated into the system allowing the doctors to access them easily and provide the necessary care.

Jen-Pierre said one can also take advantage of getting telemedicine under the new system. Even doctors from outside Dominica can be consulted with the necessary health information about the patient.

The official said doctors and health staff members have already been sensitized about it and their feedback was received.

Documents required for the systems are ready and the next step will be customization of the system to tell the vendors what is needed under the new digital system, she said. Consultations with the public will also be held soon on the subject and officials will pay visits to the communities to talk about the system.

E-services and digital signatures

The project manager also spoke about e-services to access services from the government and a website (eservices.gov.dm) dedicated to it has already been started. The e-services, the Government of Dominica’s premier Digital Services Platform, is designed to bring 75 kinds of public services to one’s fingertips. One can also apply for a service and pay for it the same time.

A digital signatures and document management system is also being developed at the cost of US $1.9 million and reputed firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers are looking into its implementation. Jean-Pierre also spoke about an e-cabinet system which will allow top ministers to give digital signatures to key documents even if they are abroad.

Offering digital literacy skills

The final component that Jean-Pierre spoke about is about offering digital literacy skills and 16 innovative hubs are being set up across Dominica to serve the purpose.