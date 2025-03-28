Netizens outraged over brutal beating of schoolgirl by four classmates

After the video went viral, netizens expressed outrage over the authorities' failure to take strict action and blamed the parents for improper upbringing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A video is spreading rapidly on social media, depicting four girls brutally beating their classmate, as she screams and cries. After the video went viral, netizens are continuously expressing outrage over the authorities for not taking any strict action, and are also blaming the parents for their wrongful upbringing.

The incident is reported from Penal Secondary School of Trinidad and Tobago. The viral video involves four secondary school female students beating another female classmate at one of the corners of the classroom.

The beating comes after three girls, including the victim, were having a conversation, and all of a sudden the other two girls started beating the victim. Two more girls then joined them and they all were seen punching and kicking her as the victim falls to the ground and cries for help.

The video features other classmates as well, where some were seen lying on the bench inappropriately and others shooting the incident. As the four girls beat her, one of the other classmates was seen protecting her and removing the four girls from above her and ending the fight.

This viral incident in Trinidad and Tobago has sparked questions regarding the school’s disciplinary action and management. netizens were seen lashing out on the four girls demanding special charges against them.

A user named Beesham Ramlakhan wrote, “Time for tnt to build a special prison. Children like them should be under military supervision doing schoolwork and some hard labour. Just expelling them from school is not making sense.”

Another user wrote, “I hope all these videos of kids bullying other kids are kept safe in a file, so that when they are seeking employment in their later years, the employer can pull up a video of the incident and question them about their behaviour and how it will affect the workplace.”

“CHARGE THE PARENTS AND PUT THE STUDENTS IN DETENTION CENTER SOME LAWS SHOULD BE GIVEN TO THAT KIND OF BEHAVIOR IN SCHOOLS TO MUCH FIGHTING IN SCHOOL. AND NOTHING IS BEEN DONE. LOOK LIKE A SET OF DUNCEE HEADs,” stated Annalisa Berkeley on Facebook.

Michelle Paul another user said, “30 years later they will become the Prime Minister and President and ppl will say they were children we all made mistakes when we were growing up...parents and principal will sweep it under the carpet. One reason why crime will never done.”