Powerpacked visuals from St Kitts Music Festival 2025: Day 1

The Day one of the St Kitts Music Festival was packed with excitement and cheerful crowd, and thrilling performances

St Kitts and Nevis: The 2025 St Kitts music festival Day 1 was a resounding success as performers across the island gathered to deliver an enchanting and power packed performances at the Warner Park Stadium on Thursday.

The first day of the music festival attracted large crowds cheering for their favourite artists. The Day 1 featured Kes, Shenseea, Kollision Band, Tobap, AkaiiUSweet, Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Trilia G, Signal Band, and Honeybees String Band.

The Honeybees String Band had the opportunity this year to open the festival by performing first on the night. The Warner Park Stadium was packed with crowds cheering and waving the St Kitts flag high in the air, while enjoying the beats.

Prior to the opening of the thrilling night, artists and organisers also had a press conference held at the St Kitts Mariott Resort. The conference featured a star-studded lineup of Caribbean talent who all discussed their plans with the audience regarding the night.

Both the artists and organisers invited and encouraged both the visitors and locals to show up in full force and be part of this unforgettable musical night. Fans have been sharing their views online from the enthralling night calling the celebration an electrifying night. Premier Mark Brantley also shared his pictures from the night and called the Day 1 celebration as ‘Epic’.

The St Kitts and Nevis International Airport was also not less than a retreat as masquerades were present on the scene welcoming the guests arriving for the music festival. The thrilling welcome showcased St Kitts and Nevis' culture and set the tone high for the festival.

visitors at St Kitts and Nevis Music Festival With the wrap of Day 1, the excitement for the next day is already reaching new heights. Vybz Kartel, the Jamaican Dancehall sensation has also landed in St Kitts and Nevis for the festival and to deliver his performance. He arrived to SKN in a private jet with a young pilot, after which he also shared a post on his social media.

Apart from Kartel other artists including Spice, Jah Vinci, Collin Wyatt, Dejour and others will also be featuring on Day 2 of the St Kitts Music Festival.