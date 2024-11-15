Delta Airlines touches down in St Kitts and Nevis with 737-800 charter flight

Delta Airlines offers weekly flights to Atlanta and Saturday-only flight from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Delta Airlines touched down in Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Friday morning and provided service with the aircraft of 737-800. The flight was not the normal schedule flight from Atlanta as it came from San Juan, Puerto Rico which has landed in St Kitts and Nevis as a special charter.

Delta Airlines offers weekly flights to Atlanta and Saturday-only flight from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to St Kitts and Nevis. It is considered as one of the major carriers for offering great tourism to the country from the US market in the current times, flourishing the tourism industry.

The airline resumed the direct service to St Kitts and Nevis on June 5, 2024, with enhanced travel experience through 737 aircraft. Delta Airlines with 737-800 has also arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from Puerto Rico on November 10, 2024, and landed at a Medivac Learjet holding short.

The charter airline of Delta has been providing service from San Juan as the airline will start the service from Atlanta on December 21, 2024. In January, Delta is also looking to reintroduce from John F Kennedy International every Saturday as the service was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis has been welcoming the different airlines from across the globe, providing boost to the tourism industry. On November 13, 2024, LIAT 2022 arrived at RLB International Airport with the E-145 airline under the theme- Pride of the Caribbean. The airline has departed from the country to the Princess Juliana International Airport, St Maarten.

On November 11, 2024, the JetBlue Airways A320 arrived in St Kitts and Nevis from New York in rainy conditions with the lovely bird livery featuring New York traits. It is known for its direct service and is another major US carrier.

Earlier on November 9, 2024, American Airlines A321 touched down in St Kitts and Nevis from Miami, Florida with the livery of American West.