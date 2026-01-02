24 private and business jets land at RLB International Airport

St Kitts and Nevis: 24 private and business jets ranging from sleek G700s to G550s landed at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on the last day of 2025 (December 31, 2025). Private aviation has enhanced the economic activities and the tourism sector of St. Kitts and Nevis on New Year’s eve.

The private jets arrived in time to celebrate New Year in St. Kitts, enhancing the aviation sector and promoting new growth in the private businesses. St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority added that the day has created new opportunities for small businesses and other vendors.

The port authority noted, “The New Year rush is here as 24 private and business jets are lined up on the apron at RLB International Airport.” From business to leisure, RLB welcomed the world with efficiency, discretion and Caribbean hospitality. The authority also added that the private aviation at its finest as it welcomed travellers to St. Kitts in style.

Actress Mercy Johnson and her family arrived in St. Kitts onboard her private jet to celebrate New Year on the island. She has also been seen posing with her family at the airport along with her daughter who will also be celebrating her birthday on New Year on the island nation.

She celebrated her first daughter named Purity Okojie’ birthday and visited on a vacation with family on the island nation. Her daughter turned 13 and she blessed her with wishes, joyful moments and celebrations to remember.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas lauded the arrival of jets and said that this is good luck for St. Kitts and Nevis and in time for 2026. He celebrated the success of the aviation sector of the country and added that these jets have brought new opportunities for the economy.

The Ministry of Tourism also expressed delight and said that the new year will bring a new level of chances and growth for the sector.