Dr Douglas urges motorists to adhere to speed limit on FT Williams Highway

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs urged motorists to adhere to speed limit and all traffic signs amid the ongoing work on the FT Williams Highway roads. He said that the resurfacing is underway in St Kitts and Nevis and people must adopt cautious approach while traversing the road.

He encouraged citizens to remain cautious about their actions and urged everyone to create a safe environment for others around. Dr Douglas added that this is the time to save the lives of the people of St Kitts and Nevis, and respect other road users as harsh driving will cause trouble to everyone including their own family members.

Ongoing work on FT Williams Highway

Notably, the resurfacing of the FT Williams Highway is underway in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to enhance road network and other infrastructural system for road users. Under the project, resurfacing will be done from roundabout by the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport along with FT Williams Highway. The roundabout will further pass the Shadwell roundabout to New Road and then it will end at Ogees.

Traffic Advisory issued

The government of St Kitts and Nevis and Royal Christopher and Nevis Police Force also announced traffic advisory for the resurfacing work on the road. According to the police force, the motorists are required to follow proper timings on the road as they are allowed pass through the road between the hours of 9 am to 4 pm.

The section of the highway will also remain closed for some days due to the intensity of the construction on the site, leading motorists to change their path or direction for their destination. Police Force asked public to plan their routes accordingly as no one will be allowed to pass through the highway during construction, so they are asked to use alternative roads for their journey.

Dr Douglas asked the public to follow these regulations as it is for their safety and security as St Kitts and Nevis recorded number of traffic accidents due to harsh driving in last two weeks.