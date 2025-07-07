Rihanna spotted in Barbados as she prepares for Baby No. 3

Barbados: Rihanna was spotted yesterday along with her husband Asap Rocky in Barbados ahead of their anniversary. The couple were seen in a casual outfit spending time together on the island.

Rihanna was spotted with messy hair and sunglasses put over it in a hot pink tank top driving the car, while his husband was wearing a black tee. The couple was spotted together without their kids, indicating they were spending quality time together as they are set to welcome their third child together.

Rihanna in Barbados Rihanna is notably on a short trip to the island; however, she has kept it private and not revealed about her presence in media until she was snapped with her husband yesterday. The couple are spending time in Barbados for their fifth wedding anniversary, while locals also speculate that they both are on the island as they prepare for their next child.

Recently, Rihanna was also spotted at the premiere of Smurfs wearing a sheer light blue dress which instantly took the internet by storm as Rihanna looked ‘Drop-dead gorgeous’ with a pregnant belly.

Rihanna in Barbados The light blue dress which complemented the theme of the movie launch had a beautiful top and a skirt with a sheer fabric covering her belly like a jacket. Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the met gala as she embraced her belly in a striking outfit, however it remains unclear that when she is expected to deliver her baby.

Notably, Rihanna often visit Barbados for spending time within her cultural roots, however this visit is crucial as she nears her delivery date as expected from her belly size, indicating she is on the island to get ready for the birth. She had also visited Barbados before giving birth to her first and second child as well.