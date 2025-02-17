Vybz Kartel to perform at London Wireless Festival alongside Drake

Vybz Kartel's performance at the London Wireless Festival marks his global debut after prison release, following the success of his record-breaking Freedom Concert 2025 in Jamaica.

London, England: Dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel will perform at the Wireless Festival in London alongside renowned Canadian rapper Drake. The event is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 13, 2025 in Finsbury Park as full lineup is yet to be announced.

The performance of Kartel will mark his presence on the global stage for the first time after his release from the prison. He performed at his home ground during New Year at Freedom Concert 2025 which has turned out to be the most successful concert in Jamaica with the selling of the most tickets.

The festival will celebrate the 20th anniversary, featuring top rappers and singers including Drake, Summer Walker, The Mandem and Party Next Door. Vybz Kartel will perform at this renowned international stage and enhance his presence on the global stage after a long period of gap.

Kartel is currently residing in London with his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk and shared glimpses of the moments he is spending with his girlfriend. However, even after spending 13 years in prison and not performing anywhere on the stage, his popularity does not seem to be declining as the Freedom Concert turned out to be the biggest success of his music career.

Vybz Kartel at Grammys

Vybz Kartel has recently been nominated at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for “Party with Me” album. It was marked as the first nomination in the Grammy in his music career due to which he also visited United States and interacted with his fellow colleagues.

Fans excited to witness this collaboration

Fans have showcased their admiration for the collaborative performance of Kartel with Drake as it will be their first performance on the global stage. Drake will perform for three nights and become the only artistes to make headlines in the festival for three regular nights.

The pair is expected to showcase their dancehall performances along with the songs in categories such as hip-hop and other global music culture.