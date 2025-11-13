“Never Again”: Former UWP Chairman Andy Daniel Denounces Chastanet, Endorses PM Pierre  

Daniel endorsed his brother, John Paul Estephane, for Babonneau under the SLP’s banner, marking a political shift ahead of the December 1st elections.

Saint Lucia: The former chairman of United Workers Party (UWP) and ex-speaker of the house, Andy Daniel has openly endorsed Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre for the upcoming General elections which are scheduled to take place on 1st December.

Daniel said that he would do everything in his power to ensure that Allen Chastanet never returns as a Prime Minister in Saint Lucia. While speaking at the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) meeting in Castries East on Tuesday, he said that Chastanet is unfit to lead and accused him of failing to accept responsibility for his past actions.

“You must first acknowledge you were wrong. But no, the people were wrong,” Daniel said to a cheering crowd. “My brothers and my sisters here, you were not wrong! That’s not the United Workers Party of Sir John. That’s why they kicked him out. And this time, we shall remain. This time, you will do it again. This time, you will ensure that it is cemented in concrete.”

Daniel made a clear stance that he aims to prevent Chastanet from ever returning to the highest office again.

“Allen Chastanet, my brothers and sisters, I am committed, committed to ensuring that Allen Chastanet shall not be Prime Minister of my country again. And I will do everything in my power to ensure that never happens,” Daniel declared.

Daniel who resigned from UWP in 2003 cited the party’s wrong direction of leadership. In his address he also endorsed his brother, John Paul Estephane who will be contesting the Babonneau seat under SLP’s banner. This endorsement by Daniel marks a significant political shift in the upcoming general elections which will take place in Saint Lucia on December 1st.

However, this endorsement was not welcomed as a strategic move by netizens who are calling out Daniel for his decision. Several residents have cited their disappointment over this endorsement.

A resident named Allison Georges said, “I want St Lucia to see the games Philip Pierre and the elite of this country is playing with them while it’s we the poor that’s suffering under their hands with his taxes and no resources for the poor to help us survive.”

Another user named Dorothy Jn louis said, “Another one with zero integrity or principle. All those who can’t get their way and are failures end up in the arms of a failed party. Well met I say.”