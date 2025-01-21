American Airlines’ 909’s tyre explodes after landing at St Vincent, no injuries reported

The flight, carrying 91 passengers, caused the closure of the airport, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several flights, including Virgin Atlantic’s VS197 from Barbados.

St Vincent: The trye of American Airlines flight 909 has been blown right after its landing on the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent on Monday afternoon. The flight provided service from Miami, leading to sudden closure of the airport and creating chaos among the passengers on the runway.

With an immediate response, firefighters gathered at the runway and started their rescue operation to evacuate the passengers. The initial reports suggested that no injuries of the passengers had been recorded at the time of the incident. Other details of the incidents and the resumption of the operation of the flight will be provided in a short time, as per the authorities.

The flight boarded 91 passengers, and the closure of the airport cancelled the services of other flights. Several flights including Virgin Atlantic’s flight VS197 coming from Barbados have been diverted to other island nations. The flight boarded the passengers from Heathrow International Airport in London and Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.

James Bacchus, a resident at the airport explained the entire incident and noted that he heard loud explosion and then suddenly saw some white smoke right after the touching down of the aircraft of American Airlines.

Due to the explosion, the flight was stuck near the Peruvian Vale end which is the northern end of the airport. Other rescue operators gathered at the site and began the processing of the evacuation of the passengers.

As per the reports, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is known as the twin-jet configuration, which was used for the operation of the flight. The issue was discovered in the landing gear of the aircraft as per the initial assessment reports.

Notably, the similar incident took place in St Vincent on June 5, 2021, when American Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 8 failed to take off due to sudden “bird strike” in its engine. Boeing developed problems and caused disruption in providing service from St Vincent to the United States.