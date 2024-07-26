INDECOM probing two shooting encounters by Jamaica police

Two suspects shot and killed by police officers in two different encounters in the Saint Catherine and Hanover parishes of Jamaica.

Jamaica: The members of the police department got involved in two shooting encounters in the two different localities on the island. The actions by the police officers were taken in the localities of the Saint Catherine parish and the Hanover parish. The fatal shooting by the police officers left the two suspects dead at the sites on Thursday, 25 July.

The cases of fatal shootings during encounters in Jamaica involving police officers are taken over by the officers of the Independent Commission of Investigations. The suspects who lost their lives in the shootings by the on-duty police officers are identified in the police reports.

The deceased individuals are mentioned, among whom one was a 23-year-old man known by his official name, Mark Lewis. The other suspect was also a 23-year-old man named in the documents as Jermaine Campbell. Mark Lewis was the one who was killed in the encounter of Saint Catherine, while Jermaine Campbell faced the police officers in the Hanover parish.

As per the statement of the Independent Commission of Investigations, one of the police encounters was dedicated by the assigned team in the Africa area of Old Harbour in the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica. It is stated that the military personnel was also part of the operation. The joint effort was targeted at a residence in the locality along Burke Road.

It is mentioned in reports that when the responsible team of officers arrived at the site and entered the targeted house, the suspect was already at the place. It is said that as the suspect, Mark Lewis, observed the police officers in the house, he armed himself with a lethal firearm and pointed it against the lawmen.

Subsequently, the shooting took place between both sides in which the suspect was left injured with the wounds of gunshots at the place. The shooting was launched by the police officers as per the rules of gun law to protect themselves from the armed suspect. The injured man was immediately taken to hospital by lawmen for treatment but was not able to survive.

The second incident of two fatal shooting encounters in Jamaica by police officers was recorded on the same day in the region of Kendal district at Green Island in the Hanover parish. It is stated by the authorities that the fatal act took place when a surveillance team of police officers was on patrol in the locality.

Reportedly, when the on-duty team of police officers was present in the area for surveillance, they spotted the suspect man acting in a weird manner. The action of the man, Jermaine Campbell, raised suspicion among the police team who tried to take note of the condition.

It is said that as the police officers approached the suspect, Jermaine Campbell observed them and launched an open fire against lawmen. The police officers also got armed with their service firearms and retaliated against the suspect. The shooting was launched which ended with fatal results.

The suspect was injured in the shooting act, after which he was helped by the police officers to reach the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his severe injuries. Both incidents of encounters in Jamaica were reported to the higher-ranked officers who proceeded with the investigation of the cases. The shooting sites were protected and the firearms were seized from the places. The INDECOM is continuing the probing in both cases.