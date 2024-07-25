Police probing acid attack case on two women in Kingston

Police of Saint Andrew is probing a case in which two women became the victims of the acid attack in Pavillion Mall, Kingston.

Jamaica: The section police department dedicated to the parish of Saint Andrew is probing a matter in which two women became the victims of the acid attack in the locality of Kingston. The incident took place in a store located at the Pavillion Mall in the neighbourhood of Half Way Tree on Wednesday, 24 July.

The identities of the two women who were affected by the acid attack in the reported case of Kingston, Jamaica, are not confirmed amid the ongoing investigation. It is said that the unlawful act was executed on the day by two male suspects, against whom the proceedings are ongoing.

As per the known details about the case of an acid attack in Kingston, the victims were present in a store at the Pavillion Mall of Half Way Tree. The male suspects were inside the mall when they unexpectedly arrived at the store and executed the attack. It is said that the suspects were carrying a corrosive substance with them.

It is mentioned in the details that the suspects entered inside the store and immediately threw the corrosive substance which caused the damage. The two women were standing near the spot where the harmful substance was thrown that caught them.

Straight after, the injured victim left suffering at the place, and the suspects made their way to escape the situation. The criminal act was observed by the people around, and the security guard was alerted, who made an effort to catch the running suspects. The security guard also discharged his authorised firearm against the suspects.

Subsequently, the injured victims were assisted to the hospital, where they were helped and admitted. The victim women were examined by medical staff, after which the treatment was started. The injured victims are still under medical observation.

Meanwhile, the police department was also informed about the incident of an acid attack at a store in Half Way Tree, Kingston. The police officers from the Saint Andrew Central Police responded and arrived at the scene. The report was confirmed, after which the investigation was launched while protecting the crime scene.