INDECOM probing shooting on 5 by police in Negril encounter.

Jamaica: The island nation observed another incident of fatal shooting by members of the police department in the locality of Negril. In the fatal incident, five male suspects were shot, among whom four were killed in an encounter by the police officers. The dead individuals were the suspects in a case of robbery to which the involved policemen were responding.

It is mentioned in the reports that the action was taken by the parish police department in a case of a robbery that took place in the Westmoreland parish of Jamaica. The five suspects who were taken on target during the shooting in the police encounter with Negril were the suspects who were traced by the officers in the investigation.

As per the reports on the shooting encounter by lawmen in Negril, an intelligence-based operation was launched by the police authority in the region. The mission was the result of information collected while probing a robbery case which led officers to interception of the offenders.

It is mentioned by the authorities that the dedicated team of law protectors went to the targeted area, where they found five suspects of robbery. It is said that the five individuals observed the arrival of police, after which they started their struggle to escape the situation.

Reportedly, the suspect got armed and attacked the responding team of police officers, which threatened the on-duty lawmen. The lawmen also pulled out their service guns and retaliated against the suspect, which led to the shooting encounter between both sides.

After when the shooting came to rest, the five suspects were injured with the wounds of gunshots by the police officers. It was later disclosed that four among five suspects lost their lives in the act while one was admitted to the hospital in severe condition to receive treatment.

The site of the shooting encounter in Negril was taken over by the authorities and was protected from the reach of ordinary people. The search of the place was conducted in which the officers collected six firearms, which were seized as evidence by the lawmen.

The members of the Independent Commission of Investigations took charge of the case to explore the reason behind the fatal shooting encounter by policemen in Negril. The dead bodies of the suspect are under the charge of forensics while the INDECOM is probing the matter.