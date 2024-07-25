NED Police held one man for murder in Morvant

Trinidad and Tobago: The North Eastern Division Police Department conducted an arrest of a male suspect under the allegation of murder in the locality of the Morvant district. The accused was arrested by a dedicated team of police officers after the discovery of the dead body of the victim, which was buried in the grave. The arrest was executed on Tuesday, 23 July, around 05:30 pm, information of which was shared by the police department.

The victim of the Morvant murder case is disclosed to be a senior citizen whose identity was mentioned by the police department in the shared details. The dead victim is mentioned as a 73-year-old male pensioner, who was known as Levi Richards, which was his documented name. Levi Richards was the resident of the same address in Trinidad, where he became the victim of the life-taking attack by the suspect.

As per the reports on the murder case of Morvant, the police department received information about the crime, after which the action was taken by the assigned lawmen. The operation was launched as the clue was collected by the authority that a dead body was buried in a grave to hide the serious offence in the locality of the Morvant Police Station District.

It is mentioned in the details that the operation was coordinated by a dedicated team, which was led by W-Inspector Sylvester. The dedicated operation was also joined by the officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Homicide Region 2. The targeted location of the exercise was a property at Poinsettia Drive, Coconut Drive, Morvant. The team of officers visited the locality, where they spotted a residence under construction.

The joint force of police officers proceeded to the structure under construction and found the grave covered with dirt on the ground floor of the unfinished residence. Straight after, the dirt was removed from the spot, and the dead body of the victim senior citizen was exhumed. The District Medical Officer attended the investigation and examined the dead body of the old man, after which the formality of declaring the death officially was done.

Subsequently, the murder case was registered, and the investigation was launched after seizing the scene of discovery in the Morvant district. The dead body of the victim, who was identified as Levi Richards, was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Saint James for a post-mortem examination. The investigation led the police officers to the arrest of one suspect, who was taken to the Arouca Police Station under custody.