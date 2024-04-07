Nathan Phillips wins 200m in finals of NAPSAC in Barbados

Nathan Phillips showcased great performance and secured victory in the 200m in the finals of NAPSAC earlier this week.

Jamaica: Nathan Phillips showcased great performance and secured victory in the 200m in the finals of NAPSAC earlier this week. He completed the race in 28.15 seconds and earned a total of 26 points in winning the boys’ Under-11 title.

Phillips also won the 300m with the time of 45.93 seconds and turned out to be on the third position in 100 meters in 13.96 seconds.

Last year at the 2023 National Primary School Athletic Championships (NAPSAC), Nathan Phillips created a stir when he won nine straight races in the boys under-9 division beginning in the zonal meets and ending in the finals.

Competing in the 80m, 100m, and the 150m races for the Vauxhall Primary School, (now renamed Shirley Chisholm School), Nathan won his three races in the Patsy Callender zone which took him to the semi-finals of NAPSAC.

He won his three races in the semi-finals and after winning them again in the finals, he earned the points to be declared the victor Ludorum in the finals at NAPSAC.

This year, Nathan who is a member of the Jump Start Athletic Club moved up to the under-11 division and he is now competing in the 100m, 200m and 300m events, but he is not daunted by the longer distances and competing with the slightly older boys.

“It is not that challenging”, he said when asked if it was a bit of a challenge for him, “I can handle it”, he assured us while also noting that he knows most of his competition as he trains with many of them.

Judging from his wins at his school sports last month, where he won the 100m, 200m, and 300m in the Under-11 boys’ division and the title of victor Ludorum again this year, Nathan seems very much on track.

The talented young athlete who turns nine on 30th March, trains three days a week and he has competed in three tournaments already this year in the Under-11 division and he has shown that he is comfortable in the higher division.

In January he competed in two club meets where he was successful in his events and at the Valley Fever last weekend, Nathan wiped out his competition in the 100m and 300m for Under-11 boys.

With the desire of becoming a professional athlete, Nathan said that he likes to watch Usain Bolt videos and he named him as one of his favourite sports personalities.