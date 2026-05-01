Trinidad and Tobago tackles rising road fatalities with new safety initiatives

Trinidad and Tobago officials are addressing rising road fatalities by introducing new safety measures, urging drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws for safer roads.

Trinidad and Tobago is facing growing concerns over road safety, as recent accidents highlights issues of speeding, seatbelt use and careless driving. Authorities have also urged the motorists to exercise caution following a rise in accidents on the nation’s roads.

This warning came after the police started to investigate the accident that took place on 26th April, 2026 in Tobago, leading to the death of two men. Before this incident another accident happened in south Trinidad where two people were killed.

Brent Batson, Police Road Safety Project Coordinator mentioned that the death count has reached a total of 26 so far as of 2026. For the same period last year, the death count was 32.

Batson said that the crashes were “extremely sad” and he offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Batson mentioned that the main area of concern of police is that many serious accidents could have been averted. 2 issues came out which constantly result in deadly crashes, one of which is speed and the other is lack of seatbelt usage.

Batson advised both drivers and passengers to take this issue seriously. He also stated that the police are continuing to appeal to motorists to obey traffic rules, slow down and take their time on the roads.

Batson said that the motorists must slow down and take their time and avoid becoming too comfortable behind the wheel. He also mentioned that the police service is expected to roll out more enforcement equipment within the next two weeks.

Baston said that the government cannot have police officers on every corner. Keeping that in mind Baston urged the road users to take responsibility for their own actions.

Sharon Inglefield, the President of Arrive Alive, the leading road safety non-governmental organization in Trinidad and Tobago also said that the latest road deaths were “very concerning.’

She mentioned that the road fatalities and serious collisions need to be taken seriously because every life lost is one too many.

She said that police desperately need vehicles, speed guns and breathalyzers. This is even more important on Friday and Saturday evenings, when there are more chances of any accident taking place.

Inglefield called for a proper investigation at the crash sites and urged the authorities to fix road and infrastructure problems that lead to similar crashes. She also demanded the licensing officials to do more education and training with new and existing drivers.