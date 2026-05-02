Dominica to host Jazz n’ Arts 2026 today at Cabrits National Park

The festival will showcase internationally recognized artists led by Kali alongside Kimani T, 15.61, Phael Lander, and Khadijah Joseph, as well as cultural performances from groups including Possie Culcha Pan, Kalinago dancers, and Waitu Cirque.

Jazz n’ Arts 2026 is back with its art, culture and creativity in Paradise Valley, Borne, Dominica. The festival is scheduled for today, Saturday, 2nd May, 2026. The festivals will start at 12:00 pm and will go on until 8:00 pm as part of Jazz n’ Creole weekend, which will offer a full day of live performances, cultural showcases and artistic displays.

Many performances have been planned where internationally recognized artists will be seen. In terms of music, Internationally renowned Martinican artist Kali will lead the lineup alongside performances by Kimani T, 15.61, Phael Lander and Khadijah Joseph.

Various cultural presentations have also been planned for the event where Possie Culcha Pan, Penville Children Flirt, Dansese Gwan Anse, the Junior Calypso Monarch, the Paix Bouche Cultural Group and Drummers, Kalinago Dancers and Waitu Cirque will be featured.

Apart from the music, there are a lot of activities outlined. Dr. Henri Joseph will lead sessions on Caribbean biodiversity and natural medicine, while Diudou Diez will present a fashion showcase. There will be a live painting session by the Waitukubuli Artists Association and they will also curate an art gallery. Along with the painting session there will be floral artistry, poetry and guided botanical tours of Paradise Valley.

Local cuisine will also be served by a culinary village throughout the day. This will be done with a traditional pig roast serving as one of the main highlights.

The entry price to the festival is EC$25 for adults and EC$ 10 for children. The tickets will be available at the gate.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority, in collaboration with Paradise Valley, the Waitukubuli Artists Association and the Paix Bouche Cultural Group.