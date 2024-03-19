Barbados teams win three medals at LQ Sports Classic Junior Table Tennis Tournament

The table tennis team of Barbados won three medals at the LQ Sports Classic Junior Table Tennis Tournament in Grenada last weekend.

Barbados: The table tennis team of Barbados won three medals at the LQ Sports Classic Junior Table Tennis Tournament in Grenada last weekend. The team included athletes such as national junior players Ndjai Collymore, Shania Hoyte, Zakaila Hoyte, Makai Jones, and Jaheim Farley.

Collymore, a student of the Seventh Day Adventist school returned home as the under-13 boys champion and with a total of three medals. He defeated Kinquan Sam with the score of 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 13-11 in the quarterfinals before his victory over Dejon Frank in the semifinals. He won the semi-finals with the score of 11-3, 11-1, 11-0.

The finals against Zadine Gibbs were a bit more challenging, but Collymore prevailed to take the under-13 championship with a score of 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 1113, 11-9 victory. Further, Makai Jones, lost to Dejohn Frank 3-11, 1-11, 0-11 in the quarter-finals.

In the Under-15 Boys’ division, Jaheim Farley lost to Jahry Prince 9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 13-11 in the quarter-finals. Shania Hoyte who attends St George Secondary School earned a silver medal in the girls’ under-15 division.

Shania defeated Devine Smith 11-9, 12-10 in the quarter-finals and Savani Frederick 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 in the semi-finals, but she went down to Loukhya Premaj in the finals 4-11, 11-0, 3-11, 3-11 to take the silver medal.

The petite six-year-old Zakaila Hoyte brought home a bronze medal. The Belmont School student defeated Eliz Charles 11-9, 11-4 in round one and Loukhya Premaj 11-1, 11-0 in round two but she lost her round three match, 1-11, 6-11 to Premaj.

Collymore also entered the Under-19 division but lost to Cedric Marquez 10-12, 11-13, 11-6, 8-11.

Besides this, Barbados team also returned from competing at the World Junior Tennis Championships in El Salvador in early March with a 9th place out of 12 teams.

The team of Dimitri Kirton, Zane Kirton and Zach King competed in Group D with El Salvador, Curacao, and Aruba and won five of the nine matches they played in a round-robin series. They finished third in the group and then played against Bahamas, St. Lucia, and Jamaica for the ninth to 12th place.

They defeated St Lucia 2-1 and later played Jamaica for the ninth spot. King lost to Nasari Robinson of Jamaica 3-6, 3-6 while Dimitri defeated Jamaica’s Michael Nickle 7-6(3), 7-5 and with the matches tied the Kirton siblings squared off against Nickle and Robinson defeating them 6-3, 6-1 to grab the ninth spot.