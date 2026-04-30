Antigua and Barbuda Elections 2026 Live Coverage: Polling details, voting percentage and reactions

Antigua and Barbuda heads to the polls, with Gaston Browne seeking a third term and Jamale Pringle challenging for leadership in a vote set to shape the nation’s future.

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to go for polls today at 6 am EST after the opening of the different polling stations in the communities. Gaston Browne, the leader of the ABLP will be fighting to secure his third consecutive term in the office and also as the prime minister.

On the other hand, Jamale Pringle of the United Progressive Party (UPP) will contest the elections to seek the victory and become the prime minister. Now, today’s elections will outline the fate of the country.

Associates Times will provide you with every small detail of the elections and covers the single operations throughout the day in the live coverage. Stay tuned to the major coverage on elections of Antigua and Barbuda 2026.