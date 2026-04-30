Antigua and Barbuda Elections 2026 Live Coverage: Polling details, voting percentage and reactions

Jamaica: Popcaan Makes history as 1st dancehall artist to sell out Crystal Palace Bowl
2024-08-25 05:35:46
Antigua and Barbuda heads to the polls, with Gaston Browne seeking a third term and Jamale Pringle challenging for leadership in a vote set to shape the nation’s future.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda is all set to go for polls today at 6 am EST after the opening of the different polling stations in the communities. Gaston Browne, the leader of the ABLP will be fighting to secure his third consecutive term in the office and also as the prime minister.
On the other hand, Jamale Pringle of the United Progressive Party (UPP) will contest the elections to seek the victory and become the prime minister. Now, today’s elections will outline the fate of the country.
Associates Times will provide you with every small detail of the elections and covers the single operations throughout the day in the live coverage. Stay tuned to the major coverage on elections of Antigua and Barbuda 2026.
Opposition leader from United Progressive Party, Jamale Pringle cast his vote at his polling stations. He said that they are positive about the result and urged the people to come out of their houses and vote for the betterment of Antigua and Barbuda.
"Voting is very very important as this is the future of Antigua and Barbuda and I encourage eligible voters to come out and exercise their right. We would have heard of many issues and the real voice is to vote, "said the opposition leader.
He encouraged people to come as voting is very important in which the people of Antigua and Barbuda elect a government and individual who will continue to work in the interest of country.
"And I trust that the organization that I've put down a solid argument as to why us and no one else, and it's up to the people to vote for the future that they want. "
Persons who did not renew or replace their voter identification cards ahead of election day can still cast their ballots today under a special process outlined by the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission.
Speaking on Pointe TV on Thursday morning, ABEC Public Relations Officer Elisa Graham said there is “still hope” for voters who may have been concerned they would be unable to participate.
Graham explained that individuals without a valid voter ID can go to any registration unit, which are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and begin the replacement process on the spot.
Electors are required to take a passport-sized photograph and complete the necessary paperwork. Once this is done, they will be issued a special identification card that allows them to vote immediately.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Maria Browne arrive at the polls in St. John’s Rural North to exercise their democratic right. They were accompanied by Charles “Max” Fernandez who is ABLP Candidate for St. John’s Rural North.
They urged the voters to come out and vote to exercise their right on the voting day as it is the chance to choose better for their futures.
Polling stations in St John’s City East have seen a slow pace almost three hours into Election Day. Early turnout is not looking very promising at the polling stations as people are not turning out into high numbers.
Stay tuned for the live updates on Associates Times.
Two hours into voting in the 2026 general elections and it’s been a steady turn out in the St John’s City West Constituency. People are coming but the voter turnout is turning into huge numbers, as per the ground reports.
Commonwealth observers have been deployed across Antigua and Barbuda to monitor preparations ahead of Thursday’s general election, as part of efforts to ensure transparency and credibility in the electoral process.
The observer mission is being led by former Foreign Affairs Minister of Botswana, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who is serving as Chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group.
Venson-Moitoi and her team have been visiting polling stations and counting centres across the country to assess readiness ahead of the April 30 vote.
The deployment forms part of a broader international observation effort, with teams tasked with evaluating pre-election conditions and the conduct of the poll in line with democratic standards.
Long lines have been formed outside the polling stations of Antigua and Barbuda for the elections. People are coming out to vote and exercise their democratic right in the snap polls.
Leaders have urged the public to come out of their homes and make it a successful day of the voting. They said that this is their day and this is the right time to enhance their rights.
From north to south and east to west, Antiguans and Barbudans are making their voices heard. Voting is well underway across the island as Election Day continues to unfold.
It has showcased positive signs for the election as it will enhance the voter turnout in the communities across the 17 constituencies.
There is a quiet and steady start in the elections of Antigua and Barbuda as per the ground report. People are coming out and voting at the polling stations but it will be the positive outcome at the upcoming day, as per the ground report.
Out on the streets of St. John’s Rural West, we spoke with the constituency’s ABLP candidate Michael Joseph, who said he feels confident as voters head to the polls. He said that the voter turnout is coming out good as it will help the party to get their strong hold in the constituencies.
In addition to that, he said that they are happy that people are coming out of their houses to cast their right.
PM Gaston Browne arrived and cast his ballot in the general elections of Antigua and Barbuda. He shared positive signals for his party and said that they will return to the office for third consecutive term.
He urged the voters to come out and said that this is their day and they must come out and vote to exercise their right.
St. John’s Rural West ABLP candidate Michael Joseph was present at Greenbay Primary School on Election Day, observing proceedings as voters turned out to cast their ballots.
He said that people are coming in high numbers and also asked the citizens to cast their ballot as this is their day.
Early voter turnout at several polling stations are showcasing positive signs in Antigua and Barbuda General Elections 2026. The lines outside the communities has made the voters excited about the day as the things are getting nice around the voter stations.
As the elections have kickstarted in Antigua and Barbuda, voter turnout to be great in Barbuda. People are arriving at different polling stations to cast their vote and exercise their democratic right.
Voters are arriving at different polling stations in different schools of the communities as people are coming to cast their right to vote in the general election of Antigua and Barbuda.
The reports of the lines came from the stations including Potters Primary, Newsfield Primary, Willikies Primary, Sir Novels Academy and others. Now, the voter turnout is considered reasonable as per the lining of the people.
Early voters are arriving at the polling stations in their communities to vote in the general elections of Antigua and Barbuda. People are expressing their views on voter turnout and added that this is going to be great turnout as of now.
In addition to that, Ballot Boxes also arrived at the stations as the voters head to polls on Election Day.
Along with that, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission,
Ambassador Arthur G.B Thomas encourages eligible voters to go out and excersise their franchise as voting is on the way in the 190 polling stations across Antigua and Barbuda!