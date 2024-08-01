Murder suspect on bail killed by police in Linstead encounter.

Jamaica: The island nation registered another fatal incident of police shooting encounter in which a male suspect lost his life in the locality of Linstead in the Saint Catherine parish. The action was taken by the police department against the armed man during the daytime on Tuesday, 30 July, around 12:50 pm. The man who got killed in the act involving the police officers was a murder accused who was out on bail.

The deceased man who was targeted in the fatal act by the police officers in the shooting encounter case is mentioned by the police department in reports as a local resident of Linstead. The man is identified as a 33-year-old man whose name was listed in the records as D’Angelo Creighton. D’Angelo Creighton was also known by his given name, Hot Head.

The dead man, D’Angelo Creighton, lived in his residence situated in the locality of Wakefield in the town of Saint Catherine parish in Jamaica. The man was already a known offender to the police department and was facing trials in a case of murder. When he was shot and killed by the police officers, he was out of police custody after getting bailed by the parish court.

As per the released information by the authorities on the Linstead police shooting encounter case, the man was suspected of being involved in unlawful activities while being on bail. It is said that involved officers from the Linstead police station in the encounter were on a regular patrol on the day when they received an alert of illegal activity in the region.

The information collected by the responding officer was targeted at the house of the known offender, following which the police team took charge. As the police officer arrived at the mentioned place, they found the suspect inside his house. The police officers mentioned that the suspect on bail was handling a lethal weapon, which was a handgun.

Reportedly, when the team of police officers proceeded to the house occupied by the suspect, D’Angelo Creighton observed the lawmen and allegedly challenged them by pointing his handgun in their direction. The act by the suspect made policemen fearful for their safety, after which they advanced in retaliation and pulled their service guns against the armed man.

Subsequently, the situation in Linstead led to a shooting encounter between both sides in which the suspect got wounded. The injured victim was instantly taken to the hospital for treatment, however, he was not able to survive and was declared dead officially. The information was passed on by the involved police officers to the senior officers.

The scene of a shooting encounter by police in Linstead was protected, and the investigation was launched. From the site, the investigating officers collected a Taurus revolver used by the suspect, with four active rounds and two spent shells. The firearm and ammunition were illegally possessed. The case was taken over by the Independent Commission of Investigations, who are probing the incident.