Mount Pleasant shooting led to murder of one woman, two injured.

Trinidad and Tobago: The recent Tobago murder case led three women admitted to the hospital, among whom one lost her life after getting attacked by armed assailants in Mount Pleasant. The act of crime was executed while the three victims were part of a birthday party along Robert Street. The fatal act of shooting involved three male suspects who killed a woman and injured two on the night of Thursday, 04 July, around 09:30 pm.

The victims of the Mount Pleasant shooting attack and murder are identified in the reports as per which all three women are the local residents of the village in Tobago. The lady who lost her life in the act was a 45-year-old whose name in the document was Desiree Lawrence. The other two victims who got injured were a 34-year-old woman named Garvin Timothy and a 38-year-old woman named Preston Malcolm.

As per the information disclosed about the Mount Pleasant murder case, the act was observed while a group of individuals was together in a gathering to celebrate their birthday along Robert Street. The victims were also part of the gathering when three male suspects arrived at the place and targeted the group of people celebrating together. It is said that all three victims were handling rifles, which were used in the crime.

It is mentioned that the three male assailants suddenly aimed rifles at the gathering and started shooting at them. The people at the place saw the assailants and made their efforts to save their lives from the shooting attack. In the fatal act, three women at the scene were caught by the bullets and left injured with several wounds from gunshots. The victims were left bleeding on the ground while the three suspects immediately escaped from the site.

Subsequently, the three injured women were assisted by the other individuals at the place, and a report was instantly made to the law enforcement unit and emergency health services. The action was taken by the responsible police station in the region, and on-duty officers were assigned to the ground. The responding police officers confirmed the report after arriving at the crime scene and blocked the area for investigation.

The three victims were moved to the Scarborough General Hospital under medical observation, where they were examined by the medical staff. The two injured victim, Garvin Timothy and Preston Malcolm, were admitted for the treatment while the third victim, Desiree Lawrence, was not able to survive. The official pronouncement was made by the hospital and the murder case was registered by the police department in Mount Pleasant.