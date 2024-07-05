Accused gang member artist Plumpy Boss bailed for $350k

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old artist, Plumpy Boss, who was accused and held in the case of gang-related offences and being a gang member, got bailed. The bail was granted to the accused artist against the surety of three fifty thousand dollars in total by the court after a hearing on Wednesday, 03 July. The artist was laid with the charges by the police department on Monday, 01 July, after which he was scheduled for the appearance in court.

The accused man is a known music artist popular by his stage name, Plumpy Boss. The original name of the man in his official documents is Mescach Emmanuel, who lives in his own house located in Beetham Gardens of Port of Spain, Trinidad. The man was laid with multiple charges whose case was presented in front of Master 4, North Court, Port of Spain.

As per the reports, the accused artist, Plumpy Boss, was found an offender of law under multiple sections for which he was laid with relevant charges. The accused was booked by the investigating officers for being a gang member, intimidating people, promoting gang-related unlawful activities, and other related charges.

It is mentioned that the suspect gang member is accused under multiple sections, including Section 5-1b, Section 5-1d-ii, and Section 5-1d-iii of the Anti-Gang Act 4 of 2021 as amended. The action was taken by the law enforcement department against the accused artist for illegal activities. The officers from the Special Investigations Unit were assigned to the case, who held Plumpy Boss on Saturday, 29 June.

Reportedly, the investigation was conducted in the case by a party of policemen, who also analysed the published music and videos by the artist on social media. It is said that the music and videos of the accused artist contained the elements of professing to be a gang member by the artist. The case against Plumpy Boss was heard by Master Shabaana Shah in a recent hearing.

The master of the court made the statement after hearing the arguments. The case was adjourned for the next hearing on Friday, 26 July. Till then, the artist was released on bail against the sum of three fifty thousand dollars in surety. The accused also laid with a term under which he is ordered to report to the local police station one time a week.