Two murder cases recorded in Kingston, investigation ongoing

Jamaica: The police department of Saint Andrew is investigating the two different murder cases that took place within the difference of a few minutes in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Both criminal acts were recorded along Fifth Street, where two victims were killed by armed assailants on the morning of Thursday, 04 July.

As per the reports on the murder cases of Kingston, Jamaica, the first fatal act was observed around 10:35 am on the day. It is mentioned that the victim was at a premises in the locality along Fifth Street, where the man was working in the yard. It is said that the victim was cutting a tree when he was ambushed by a party of assailants.

Reportedly, the assailants were armed with guns, who all entered the private property unexpectedly in a group without any permission. The intention of the unknown assailants was clearly to kill the target victim against who they raised their guns. The suspects fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim, which left him injured on the spot.

It is said that the victim man tried to escape the fatal act of shooting against himself. In order to save his life, the man somehow tried to run away from the attackers and covered his way to the yard of his neighbour, where he collapsed. Immediately, the suspects left the place after the targeted attack. The details about the victim are not confirmed for now.

The other case of murder in the same locality of Greenwich Town in Kingston along Fifth Street was reported around 10:40 am. In this criminal act, a senior citizen was attacked by the assailants at a bar in the locality. The victim is identified as a 69-year-old man whose documented name is disclosed as Donovan Simpson.

The old man, Donovan Simpson, was pounced upon and made victim of the bullets fired by the armed suspects during the fatal shooting attack. The senior citizen was not given a chance to escape and was shot multiple times. A woman at the place also suffered an injury caused after getting shot in the act. The suspect left the old man and injured woman at the site after the attack and left the place.

Subsequently, the information of both criminal acts of life-taking shooting attacks was notified to the police department, respectively. The response was made by the local police unit, which took charge and started the proceedings. Both the victims were helped to the hospital, where none of them survived and were pronounced dead officially. Saint Andrew South Police is probing the circumstances around Kingston murder cases.