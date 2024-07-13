Montrose bandits looted $4,000 in Mario’s Pizza robbery

An act of robbery at Mario’s Pizza by the four bandits on the night of Thursday in Montrose went under investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: An act of robbery was reported and went under investigation at a food place in Montrose named Mario’s Pizza. The unlawful act was staged by the four bandits who looted the place on the night of Thursday, 11 July, around 08:40 pm. The armed bandits took a sum of four thousand dollars from the cash counter of the restaurant during the robbery.

As per the reports on the Mario’s Pizza robbery case in Montrose, Trinidad, the manager of the food place was serving his duty along with one other employee when the outlet was targeted. The bandits buzzed inside the pizza restaurant when the sales were being conducted as usual. The four assailants entered with firearms in their hands, which they used to threaten the employees.

On the day of the robbery in Montrose, the armed suspects announced their intention to loot the place and took the victims to gunpoint. The time was recorded at nearly 08:40 pm, when the four bandits started ransacking the establishment for valuables and cash. The case counter was taken over by the suspects, and the collected of the day was taken away by them.

As the bandits left Mario’s Pizza place in Montrose after the successful criminal act of robbery, the law enforcement authority was contacted by the manager of the restaurant. Subsequently, the information about the four bandits who looted the food establishment was passed to the police department. The action was immediately taken by the police unit in the region.

A team of the police unit arrived at the mentioned place in response to the report. At the crime scene, the responding police officers confirmed the report and started the initial proceedings. The officers collected information related to the robbery, which disclosed that the bandits stole around four thousand dollars from Mario’s Pizza.

It is mentioned that the bandits relieved the victims of three cash pans of grey, black, and cream shades, which contained the daily float of income to the restaurant. Straight after, they fled from the pizza place after collecting the cash. However, no casualties were reported due to the act of armed bandits on the day. The police officers are on a manhunt for the arrest of four involved culprits.

Reportedly, this is the second time a robbery took place in Mario’s Pizza, situated in Montrose. The last criminal act at the place was reported last year on Tuesday, 15 August 2023. In that incident, three assailants targeted the outlet. One bandit was armed with a knife. The suspects took away thirty thousand dollars, five phones of Samsung, and a handbag containing eighty dollars in the act.