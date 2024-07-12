Investigation active on Chinapoo Village murder case.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers discovered an incident of the murder of a 28-year-old man in a locality of Chinapoo Village in Morvant. The victim was killed in a fatal shooting along Chinapoo Road, off Laventille Road, on the night of Wednesday, 10 July, around 09:00 pm. The criminal act against the man was responded by the active team of police officers in the area, who took instant charge.

The man is disclosed to be a local resident of Morvant who got killed in the case of murder in Chinapoo Village. The deceased man is identified by the name Antonio Lorenzo Taylor in the reports, as per the documents, who lived in the settlement of Stevensville, Las Alturas, located in Trinidad. The killer of the victim was not spotted by anyone at the scene after the crime.

As per the statement of the police department on the murder case of Chinapoo Village, a team of officers from the North-Eastern Division ERP Unit was in the locality when the victim was attacked. While the officers were on mobile patrol in the Morvant Police District, they received information about the loud sound of explosions echoed around the area, which was heard by the people nearby.

The time was recorded around 09:00 pm, when the fatal shooting was observed and notified to the on-duty police officers. As the officers received the report of the fatal shooting attack on a man, they responded and headed toward the mentioned address. Subsequently, the lawmen arrived at the spot where the attack took place and found the male victim collapsed on the ground.

Immediately, the first responding officers checked the victim wounded to the upper torso and found him already dead on the spot. No suspect was seen at the site as the attacker had already made his way out of the crime scene before the arrival of the police. The officers immediately registered the murder case and sealed the crime scene of Chinapoo Village. The information was passed to the headquarters, and the investigation was executed.

In the examination of the murder site of Chinapoo Village, the investigation unit of police officers found around fourteen shells of 5.56 spent bullets used in the shooting . The designated medical officers passed the official declaration of death, and the dead body was removed for post-mortem examination at the Forensic Sciences Centre.