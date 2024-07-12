Homicide unit investigated murder of 29-year-old man in Carenage

Trinidad and Tobago: A murder case of a 29-year-old man went under investigation by the law protection authority, who found the victim dead in Carenage. The dead man was killed by the unknown assailants in a fatal shooting act on the night of Wednesday, 10 July. The man was found lifeless in his motor car, which was discovered and reported to the police around 11:30 pm.

The man is identified as a resident of Carenage in the reports, who was the victim of the murder case. The deceased is disclosed to be known by his official name, Damien Dedier, who lived in the locality of Upper Seaview Hill in Trinidad. The victim was gunned down in his locality and was inside his car when the assailants approached and fatally attacked him.

As per the reports on the Carenage murder case, the victim man faced the fatal act of shooting against him while he was out in the locality. The man was sitting inside his parked vehicle, which was a Honda Civic motor car registered as PBA 5575. The motor car was parked along the roadway on the western side, where he was shot and killed by the assailants.

At nearly 11:30 pm, the police department received information from the locals, who alerted the officers about the fatal act. The police officers who were serving their duty at the time took charge in response to the information and arrived at the site of a murder in Carenage. At the crime site, the dented motor car was spotted by the officers, which was occupied by the victim.

The site of the fatal shooting at Seaview Hill was sealed by the responding police team, including PC Weekes and WPC Sampson, who confirmed the report after arriving at the crime scene. The victim was found dead at the site, who was sitting on the driving seat, and his one leg was hanging outside of the opened door of the car.

It is assumed that the man tried to run with his life as he observed the attack targeted on him but failed in the process. The victim was killed due to getting hit by several bullets over his body. The designated medical officer, Doctor Balbuena, visited the Carenage site of the murder, made his declaration after checking the victim, and ordered the transfer of the dead body for post-mortem. The crime case is taken over by the officers of Homicide Region 1.