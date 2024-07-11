Police held one with cocaine worth $4.5 million in Valsayn

Trinidad and Tobago: The Department of Law Enforcement held a suspect in a dedicated operation who was carrying cocaine in the locality of Valsayn. The suspect was caught in a motor car in which the illegal possession was hidden on Tuesday, 09 July. The team of police officers recovered the sum of cocaine hidden in hair care products, which was worth more than 4.5 million dollars, on the street.

The suspect who was caught by the policemen with cocaine in Valsayn is identified in the reports as a 27-year-old man. The accused lives on premises at Temple Street in the settlement along Papouri Road in San Fernando, Trinidad. The man was captured with the illegal possession with the help of intelligence collected by the police department.

The intelligence-based operation to seize cocaine was conducted by the police units in the targeted areas of the Northern and North Central Divisions, including Valsayn. The operation was stretched on the day in hours between 10:30 am to 01:30 pm. The aim of the exercise for the responding officers was to catch the motor vehicle carrying an amount of narcotics.

As per the reports on the Valsayn case, the authorities had a clue about a Nissan AD wagon car of silver colour carrying cocaine. The registration number of the vehicle was also circulated, which was PCT 5387. The exercise was executed and went successful after the suspected motor car was intercepted by a responding party of lawmen.

It is mentioned in the reports that the police officers marched to Churchill Roosevelt Highway, where they spotted the motor vehicle with the reported registration number. The motor car was taken under the control of the police in the vicinity of Nestle Trinidad and Tobago Limited. The vehicle was controlled by the suspect, who was travelling with some packed items.

In the search, the police officers discovered one brown cardboard box in the car, which contained eight containers and four bottles inside it. The items in the box were hair products from Shade Naturals. The lawmen went further and conducted a field narcotic test on the items collected from the car, which helped in disclosing the hidden drugs.

The test showed a positive reading, and the narcotic was recovered by the police officers from the containers of hair products. Reportedly, the search operation in Valsayn led to the collection of cocaine weighing around 3.25 kg. The illegal finding was immediately taken under the authority, and the suspect was also arrested. The value of the cocaine was estimated which was calculated around of 4,530,240 dollars.