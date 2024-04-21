Matura police held 5 with $100 forged bank notes.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of the federal state of twin islands shared the information on the arrest of five individuals with forged bank notes in Matura. The details were shared to the public officially on Saturday, 20 April.

As per the police report, the incident of five arrests, including three men and two women, took place on Thursday, 18 April. During an operation by police officers in Matura, a district in the northeastern part of Trinidad, forged bank notes were seized in the possession.

The authorities disclosed that the action was taken by the police department after getting reports of fake notes of hundred dollar bills in circulation. The separate reports were made by the business proprietors of getting forged bank notes at the Matura Police Station.

It is said that the transactions with the fake bank notes of hundred dollars were observed on the day around 3:00 pm after which the reports were made. The police officers prepared a team to take charge in response to the information on the circulation of fake bank notes in their area of jurisdiction.

At nearly 7:15 pm on the same day, the police officers were on the exercises to stop and search motor vehicles. The operation was conducted along the road in the vicinity of Matura Police Station. In the proceeding exercise, the police officers signalled to stop a motor vehicle, which was a Nissan Almera car of white colour.

In response to the signal of the police officers, the motor vehicle was stopped. The motor car was occupied by five individuals, among whom two were female and the rest were male. The officers on duty followed with the search of the vehicle after informing the occupants to cooperate with them during the exercise.

In the search, the police officers spotted a quantity of amount in cash contained in a hat. All the bank notes were found to be hundred dollar bills. After the examination of the currency by Matura police, it was discovered that all were forged bank notes.

Under the accusation of possessing fake notes of hundred dollars and circulating them in the Market, the police officers arrested the five suspects in the motor car. All five were taken into custody and the proceedings against them were also initiated.

All the suspects held by the officers were disclosed to be of age category between twenty two to twenty seven. The road check operation in the Matura forged bank notes was conducted by a team of officers including Ag/Sgt Hazel, PC Rodney, Cpl Abraham, PC Rajkumar, and PC Ragoonath.