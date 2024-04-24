Man loses $5150 cash and other valuables in Manzanilla robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old man lost a quantity of 5150 dollars in cash and other valuables and documents with his wallet in a robbery at a bar in Manzanilla. A woman is accused of a criminal act who was not known very well to the victim. The crime was recorded on the CCTV which took place on the evening of Sunday, 21 April, around 6:00 pm.

As per the reports, the incident of the robbery took place on the day while the victim was at the JR Bar near his home along the Eastern Main Road in Manzanilla, a locality on the eastern coast of Trinidad island. At the bar, the man was having drinks when he was approached by a woman who later came out as a suspect.

It is mentioned that at nearly 6:00 pm the man got into the company of a woman and offered her a drink. It is needed to be noted that the man did not know the woman by her name or any other detail. He was just knowing the woman by her face only as he had seen her some times previously.

Consequently, after offering a beer to the woman, the victim left the bar place for his home. After some time, the man noted that he was missing his wallet in his pocket which made him realise that he left his belongings in the bar.

Straight after he went back and returned to the bar while looking for his wallet. As expected, the wallet was not at the place which he was occupying some time before. He observed that the woman was still present at the place and another man was with her who was introduced as her boyfriend.

The man asked the woman about his wallet but the woman refused to know about anything after which she left the place with her male friend in a motor vehicle, which was a Nissan Ad Wagon car of white colour. Meanwhile, the man continued to search for his wallet.

It is said that the man was worried and was not able to leave the place without his belongings as the wallet was packing very important items inside. The wallet was carrying an amount in cash which was around 5150 dollars, his ID card, his driver’s license, his bank cards, and two energy company identification cards.

The man asked for the help from the management of the bar. After having a conversation with the owner of the bar place, the victim of the Manzanilla robbery explained his situation to him. In return, the owner agreed to help him and provide him with the CCTV footage of the mentioned time.

In the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the woman in the company of the victim at the time in the bar was the one who took his wallet and refused to say anything later. After spotting the suspect woman committing the offence, the victim filed a complaint to the police department and informed them about the entire incident.

The Manzanilla police station recorded the statement of the victim man related to the robbery case. In response, a team of police officers was alerted, and an investigation was launched to resolve the case. The CCTV footage was also taken under the control by the police department as a primary clue and evidence.