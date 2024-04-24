Police rescues 78-year-old pensioner in Freeport kidnapping case

A kidnapping of a 78-year-old pensioner man by a group of men is reported in Freeport who later released by police in Chaguanas on 20 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: A criminal act of kidnapping of a 78-year-old pensioner man by a group of men is reported in the locality of Freeport who later got released by police in Chaguanas. The senior citizen also got physically assaulted by the culprits in the crime which took place on Saturday, 20 April.

As per the reports, the act was the kidnapping of a senior citizen was conducted by a group of male culprits on the day in Freeport, a town in the western part of Trinidad. The intention of the criminal act was to reveal money from the family.

It is said that the family was also contacted by the suspects with the demand for money in exchange for the release of the old man. The reports mentioned that around 4:00 pm on the same day of the kidnapping, the family of the victim received a phone call.

The phone was answered by the 40-year-old daughter of the victim old man. The kidnappers demanded the sum amount of eight thousand dollars for the safety and release of the senior citizen. It is mentioned that the old man was present in his garden along La Quesa Road in Freeport where the act of kidnapping took place.

The old man was approached and confronted by the suspects at the location in order to take him forcefully with them. The senior citizen was assaulted physically and forced to get into the motor vehicle that the kidnappers occupied for the criminal act.

The motor vehicle was reported to be a Nissan AD Wagon of blue colour which was involved in the kidnapping case. The incident of the act of kidnapping of an old pensioner man in Freeport was reported to the police department after which a team of police officers got involved in the case.

In response to the report, the Anti Kidnapping Unit took charge and started an operation to find and rescue the senior citizen. Eventually, the operation was successful with the efforts of the police officers which led to the release of the victim old man from the kidnappers without fulfilling their demand for money.

At nearly 8:15 pm, the release of the victim was confirmed in the locality near a fast-food restaurant in Chaguanas, a town in the western part of Trinidad. However, the proceedings in the case are still ongoing under the supervision of PC Dickson.