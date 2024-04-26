Man accused of larceny escapes custody from Mt Hope hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement unit of the Twin Island Federation is on a manhunt operation for a 38-year-old man who escaped police custody. The man accused of larceny managed to flee from the police security at Mt Hope Hospital on the night of Tuesday, 23 April, around 9:10 pm.

As per the reports, the attempt to escape was conducted by the suspect in a larceny case on the day while he was taken to the hospital of Mt Hope for the process of medical check-up under the protocols. It is mentioned that the man was kept in the Surgical Ward Room number 202 at the hospital.

The sources say that the suspect, who is currently in large, was arrested by the police department in a case of larceny from a store in the locality. The items were stolen from the store by the suspect when the store was not occupied by anyone and it was closed.

In an attempt of illegal activity, the man went inside the house by breaking into the private property without any permission. Subsequently, the criminal act was noticed and informed to the police department in response to which action was taken.

A team of police officers from the responsible branch unit was assigned the task of investigating the case and catching the suspect. The police officers managed to trace the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

However, in the process, the suspect in the larceny case was not found in a better health condition and was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital for treatment. The identity of the suspect is not confirmed yet and the reason behind his admission to the hospital is also unclear. Anyhow, the man was accused under the charges for the offence of store breaking and larceny.

It is said that at nearly 9:10 pm when the suspect was in the hospital, he was handcuffed to the bed by the police officers to avoid his attempt to escape. For more security, an officer at a time from the Special Reserve Police was also alerted on-site to guard the place and keep an eye on the suspect.

Reportedly, the act of escape by the suspect took place when the Special Reserve Police officer moved from his mark for a bit. The officers on duty stated as per the sources that he went just to stretch his legs when the suspect went missing.

The missing suspect from his place was noticed by a nurse on duty who went to his room about two minutes later for some work. The nurse went inside and found that the suspect was not at his place and asked the officers about the prisoner under his surveillance.

The officer found the entire place but was not able to spot the suspect, so he notified his senior officers about the incident. It was assumed that the suspect fled from the place through a window straight after a team of officers under the leadership of Inspector Lewis took charge.

The search was started for the suspect in the locality after which the information was passed to the other police presence in the area. The inquiries into the case are now being conducted under the guidance of woman Sargent St Louis Dedier.