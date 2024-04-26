LIAT 2020 welcomes first two Embraer ERJ-145 jet aircraft with grand water salute  

Antigua and Barbuda: The much-anticipated LIAT 2020 welcomed the first two Embraer ERJ-145 jet aircraft with a grand Water Salute Ceremony at VC Bird International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The occasion represented a significant milestone for the airline, signaling a fresh start and promising future ahead.

The arrival of the two aircraft would speed up the process of launching its flights into the sky and provide service to different regional destinations. The two Embraer ERJ-145 featured the registrations 5N-BVD and 5N- BXG respectively.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also attended the ceremony along with a small team that inspected the interior of the aircraft. He also expressed pleasure and said that this marks a momentous occasion for the airline and Antigua and Barbuda.

Five more aircraft, including one more E145 jet, are planned to be added to the fleet in the coming months and enhance the operations of the airline. As per the reports, the jet will feature 128-seats and be procured from private Nigerian airline Air Peace.

Air Peach consisted of a 70% stake in the company, and the government of Antigua purchased three ex-LIAT (1974) Ltd ATR 42-600, which has added into its fleet and reached the number at 7. The aircraft were purchased from the Caribbean Development Bank at the cost of US$12.1 million.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has also outlined to allocate US$10 million to that project, marking the upliftment of the airline. LIAT 2020 prepared to take to the skies with its first flight to St Kitts. LIAT 2020 has partnered with Air Peace which would invest up to $80 million into the venture which will serve the Caribbean region including direct flights to Nigeria.

LIAT 2020 has been replacing LIAT 1974 which has operated its final commercial flight on Janaury 22, 2024. Netizens lauded the arrival of the jets and one added,” “I am grateful that Liat has returned to the skies. I travel for work weekly, and flying inter-island is not always easy. Just two weeks ago, while I was on a plane, the engine started sparking a fire, which has never happened before in all my years of flying inter-island. Despite the expected delays, I am confident that Liat’s return will ensure safe and reliable travel. I want to thank everyone involved in making this a reality.”

One mentioned,” I flew LIAT a couple of times! They were propeller planes. Nice to see they now have jets.”