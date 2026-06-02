Saint Lucia: 24-year-old man killed in shooting as homicide toll reaches 36

The case has been handed over to the Major Crimes Unit, which has launched an investigation to identify and locate those responsible.

Saint Lucia: A 24-year-old man was fatally shot on Friday night at about 8:40 p.m. in Barre, St. Joseph, Castries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, that has pushed the nation's homicide count to 36.

The victim has been identified as Mitchel Jean, a resident of the same area. According to relatives, Mitchel Jean was shot after being ambushed while returning home through a dark shortcut. The residents of the community said that the area is considered relatively peaceful, making this incident particularly disturbing for community members and family alike.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said that an officer attached to the Marigot Police Station responded to reports of a shooting incident at Barre St. Joseph, Castries, at around 8:40 p.m. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and was then transported to the Owen King EU Hospital immediately by ambulance for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation has been taken over by the Major Crimes Unit to identify those responsible.

Mitchel’s mother, Christina Jean, is grieving the loss of her 24-year-old son, recalling the last conversation she had with him on the same morning he died, saying, “The same day he died, in the morning when he came here, he told me he wasn’t feeling well because his spirit wasn’t there that day. That’s the only thing he told me.”

According to Christina Jean, she was informed that her son was shot in the leg, and she reached the hospital before the ambulance carrying Mitchel. Upon arrival, when the back doors opened, she called him, and he didn’t respond.

“This has to be the greatest pain there is. I pray that God provides you with the strength to move forward. His memory will forever live in your heart. My condolences,” commented Johannes Alexander, comforting the grieving mother and encouraging her to remain strong.

Investigations are still underway, and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has appealed to citizens to stay alert and anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.