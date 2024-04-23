Two E-145 Jets set to arrive in Antigua today for LIAT 2020 fleet

Two E-145 Jets are all set to be added to the fleet of LIAT 2020 with the historic arrival at Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday afternoon.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two E-145 Jets are all set to be added to the fleet of LIAT 2020 with the historic arrival at Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday afternoon. Two aircraft from Nigeria will land at VC Bird International Airport and receive a grand welcome with a water cannon salute.

The welcome ceremony will take place at Terminal B (Old Terminal), where the arrival of the aircraft for LIAT 2020 will be celebrated. Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed pleasure and said that this would mark a momentous occasion for the airline and Antigua and Barbuda.

Notably, LIAT 2020 which started its operation with the closure of LIAT 1974 in early this year has already taken its demo flights under the supervision of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority. However, the problem has been discovered in the landing gear and other parts of the plane, which somehow delayed the acquisition of the Air Operators Certificate.

Prime Minister Browne also announced that the landing gear has also arrived in Antigua and Barbuda for the flights of LIAT 2020. The arrival of the two jet aircraft will mark a significant step towards the upliftment of the airline.

It will also help achieve the goal of LIAT 2020, which is to become the leading airline in the Caribbean. Several stakeholders, government officials, and media have been invited to attend the welcoming reception for the two aircraft and their crew.

As per the reports, the government has been preparing for the historic event and will mark the celebration with great enthusiasm. PM Browne added that the day will reflect the efforts for the beginning of a brighter future for LIAT 2020.

Two flights operated during the first week of April, one from St Kitts and Nevis and another from Saint Lucia on Friday, featuring the presence of ECCAA officials and LIAT 2020 staff on board an ATR aircraft from the former LIAT.