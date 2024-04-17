LIAT 2020 delayed due to faulty landing gear, new parts procured

The startup of the LIAT 2020 has been delayed over the discovery of the faulty landing gear during test flights at Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: The startup of the LIAT 2020 has been delayed over the discovery of the faulty landing gear during test flights at Antigua and Barbuda. Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed the issue and said that the process of the procurement of the new parts.

During the flight testing, the authorities discovered that there was an issue with the landing gear and the engine, which needed to be changed. Prime Minister Browne announced that the government has moved to the procurement of the parts as one of them has already been sourced and the other one is supposed to come on Tuesday.

The flight testing of LIAT 2020 will again start next week with the sourcing of the new parts, as ECCA has already reviewed other manuals during the initial testing. PM Browne expressed hope and stated that, hopefully they can expedite and complete them within the next couple of weeks.

Notably, the airline had to replace these faulty parts in order to fulfill the specific guidelines of aviation for obtaining the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC). Without the certificate, the airline could not start the regular service of the flights, marking the delay in its operation.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Browne also shared updates on other two aircrafts which have ben purchased by the government from the Caribbean Development Bank. He said that these aircrafts are also needed to undergo some repairs before sending them for regular operations.

He also announced that the aircraft are not quite airworthy and have to be refurbished as there is a need for the change the new landing gear and other parts. PM Browne also outlined that US$10 million will be spent on their repair.

Meanwhile, the government has also allocated US$12.1 million for the purchasing of additional planes which will be used for the operations of LIAT.

Notably, LIAT 2020 is the successor of LIAT 1947 which has been shut down recently due to the financial issues posed by COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government has been making plans to revive the airline and stated that the carrier has a significant role in the enhanced regional connectivity.