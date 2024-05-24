Jamaica Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother arrested, South Florida raids house

Jamaica: Jamaican Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested by California Police due to numerous fraud and theft charges on Thursday. Along with that, the same charges have also been laid against his mother, who was also arrested during the raid of South Florida police at his rented mansion.

As per the reports, the investigation on their matter has been launched by the police and they have declined to release specific details about the charges against his mother. The records of the Federal court also outlined that her mother was proved to be guilty in 2006 to bank fraud.

It was alleged that her mother had stolen over $160,000 and served 16 months in prison. Now again, the arrest warrant has been issued against him and her mother, leading to action against them.

Talking about Jamaican rapper, the Florida Department of Corrections outlined that Sean Kingston was taken on two-year probation for trafficking stolen property. His property was also assessed by the police officials, and an investigation was started afterward.

The Jamaica-American rapper Kingston has given several hits and entertained the audience with his songs “Beautiful Girls” in 2007. The record has remained great hit which was also applauded by the audience globally.

In addition to that, his collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Eenie Meenie” and “Take You There” has also gained great public attention and appraisal. Further, his career took an unprecedented break following a lawsuit of defrauding a Florida company that installed a 232-inch television was filed against Kingston.

As per the reports, the Jamaican rapper contacted the company in September for purchasing the television which cost around US$150,000. However, in return, the rapper placed an offer in front of the TV owners that if they would agree to lower down payment, then he and Bieber would do commercials for them.

The lawsuit stated that Kingston paid the company US$30,000, and the TV was installed, but there was no sign of commercials, and further payments were also not made afterward. This has led to the proper investigation against the singer, and the case has been opened.