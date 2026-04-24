Antigua and Barbuda woman airlifted to Trinidad for spinal surgery

Antigua and Barbuda: The Calvin Ayre Foundation, in collaboration with the Medical Benefits Scheme and CalvinAir Helicopters, assisted in an urgent transfer of an Antiguan woman identified as Mary Jean Samantha Baptist to Trinidad and Tobago for specialized spinal surgery, which was not available locally.

Mary Baptiste was facing health issues for several months due to which she needed urgent medical assistance. With the coordinated endeavour among healthcare professionals, MBS and CalvinAir this surgery was made possible. All the efforts were taken by the concerned authorities for arranging any service needed to complete this task. Every procedure was held in a timely manner.

All the cost involved in the procedure was covered by the Medical Benefits Scheme and the transportation was handled by CalvinAir. After the surgery Baptiste returned back safely to her hometown and is recovering.

Dr. Brian Byers was the consulting doctor who helped Ms. Baptiste’s during her transfer. He also said positively about the speedy support by the foundation. He mentioned that the professionalism, compassion and efficiency shown by the Calvin Ayre Foundation was truly remarkable. He said that because of the foundation’s willingness to move quickly and work alongside the relevant agencies helped make possible for Ms. Mary Jean to receive the urgent care she needed.

He further expressed his gratitude to everyone involved during the process. He said, “My family and I cannot thank the entire team enough for such a quick response…... We are all grateful for your compassion and for getting me safely to my designation when it mattered most.”

The foundation says that it is committed to helping bridge healthcare gaps for residents facing urgent medical challenges. Alongside they continue to work with healthcare professionals and institutions to help bridge any gap in medical assistance across the country.