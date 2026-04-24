Teen girl allegedly abused and impregnated in Bahamas, man under investigation

Bahamas: A 13-year-old was impregnated by an elderly man in Bahamas who also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before his trial began last November. Once again, he came under the radar for giving birth to another child with a 13-year old girl.

The accused is identified as Jakyle Berry who is now 23-year-old and now under investigation with the police of the Bahamas. Barry, then, 19 began an illegal sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl after they were reportedly introduced by cousins.

The relationship continued until when the girl became pregnant at 13. However, Berry expressed remorse and said he would like them to be a family once she reaches adulthood.

The entire situation has ignited a debate on social media about education. Netizens outlined the need of the counselor and said that there must be proper guidance for the girl and also raised questions about how a “baby would take care of a baby.”

One of the Facebook users added, “There were WOMEN making excuses, writing their own fairy tale around this tragic sorry. And some even called it love.”

One user also criticized their parents and added, “I'm more pissed at whoever is her guardian/parents. Like how they did not know this was going on..charity begins at home and home most often fails the children. As for the 19 year old finding anything sexual about a 12/13 yr old needs help..I hope they both get counseling and support.”

Another user added that they should find a good counselor who would provide them support and proper guidance. One of them added that the child needs to grow up with both parents. Please take note that both parents do not have to be living together especially in this case since the young lady is constantly a minor. Ensure that the gentleman family should also be held accountable for providing for the baby’s needs