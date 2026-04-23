St Vincent and the Grenadines police seize 396 packages of suspected cocaine in boat bust

Two men, a Grenadian and a Venezuelan, have been arrested in connection with the seizure in the Cumberland area.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have seized 396 packages of suspected cocaine on a boat in the Cumberland area on Monday, 20 April, 2026. This seizure is believed to be one of the largest drug busts in the history of the nation.

The police officials have taken two men into custody regarding this matter, one is a Grenadian while the other a Venezuelan.

This incident has come out as a shocking incident for the authorities of St. Vincent and the Grenadines after their efforts to break out from it by performing a massive narcotics operation.

The operation was based on intelligence targeting illicit drug networks operating within the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

No other information has been shared by the police officials as the investigation continues regarding this matter. This is also due to the sensitive nature of the case and the fear regarding compromising the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with Associates Times for further updates on this ongoing investigation.