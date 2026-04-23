Trinidad: Officer charged over killing of constable as 100 guns and 4,000 rounds go missing from station

Approximately 100 firearms and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition have gone missing from the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, widening an investigation into the murder of Woman Police Constable Anusha Eversley.

A Municipal Officer has been charged with the murder of Woman Police Constable Anusha Eversley at the San Fernando Municipal Police Station in Trinidad and Tobago. Officials have also reported a major security breach, with approximately 100 firearms and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition missing from the police station.

The 36-year-old Anusha Eversley was found dead on Sunday, 19th April, 2026 at the King’s Wharf, Lady Hailes Avenue station.

She was killed by a 28 year old officer from Claxton Bay who allegedly used brutal measures to kill her. A 28-year-old officer was formally charged on Tuesday, 21st April, 2026 night after consultations between Homicide Region III investigators and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard. He is also charged for robbery with violence, along with multiple firearms and ammunition offences.

After the release of an autopsy report, it was discovered that she was not just killed by a bullet in fact it suggested a far more violent killing. It confirmed the strangulation along with blunt and sharp force injuries. This was further confirmed by Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro.

The investigation was widened after it was discovered that a large proportion of arms and ammunition went missing. Approximately 100 firearms and 4,000 rounds of ammunition were missing from the police station.

As of now, 43 firearms have been recovered along with around 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Currently, the police have taken 10 suspects into custody, aged between 16 and 33.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surrendra Sagramsingh has been placed on administrative leave as a precautionary measure in this case. Sagramsingh, who heads the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service (TTMPS), also confirmed this decision as a precautionary measure.

He explained that this move was taken in order to maintain transparency, noting that the authorities might seek to avoid any perceived conflict or interference while investigations are active.

Sagramsingh also mentioned about the number of stolen weapons exceeding the current number stated because the facility also stored weapons for multiple police units, including those taken on loan.

The investigation continues as law enforcement agencies aim to recover the remaining weapons and find out full circumstances in relation to the killing.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen confirmed that the directive for Sagramsingh to proceed on leave came from the Permanent Secretary, stressing that it is a standard precaution and not indicative of wrongdoing.