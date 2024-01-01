Jamaica: Inter-agency operation seizes Cocaine worth 1 million USD

The authorities seized 38 kg of cocaine with a street value of one million dollars in a operation in Jamaica on 30 December.

Jamaica: The authorities of Jamaica seized around 38 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of nearly one million US dollars in a successful inter-agency operation at a port in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, on Saturday, 30 December.

Multiple departments were involved in the operation with the Jamaica Customs Agency and its law enforcement partners, like the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

As per the reports, the officers got intelligence about the cocaine through some undisclosed source. The operation was initiated by law enforcement departments in response to the intelligence.

The officers executed a targeted operation while taking action on the intelligence. The operation came out to be successful as the officers recovered 30 rectangular packages from the scene containing some white substance. The substance was later found to be cocaine.

This latest seizure of drugs is seen as a big blow to the criminal networks who are involved in this illegal trading of drugs in a very organised manner.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has taken charge of the ongoing investigation into this significant drug seizure and are trying to trace the links with further big drug cartels.

Commissioner of Customs Velma Ricketts Walker appreciated the efforts of all the agencies involved in the successful operation to fail a big drug deal.

She said, “This successful joint operation reflects the dedication and determination of our agencies to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities from the devastating impact of drug trafficking.”

She added, “The Jamaica Constabulary Force and its partners remain vigilant in their efforts to protect Jamaica from threats posed by transnational crime and will continue to work hand-in-hand to combat illicit activities and maintain the security of our nation.”

After this successful operation, the law departments are ready to take action and investigate cases like these to stop the illegal drug trade in the nation completely and are taking active steps towards that.

Jamaica Customs is also asking the public to cooperate with the police officers and share if they notice any suspicious or criminal activities in nearby areas or connect with Crime Stop at 311.

The people of the communities are happy with the approach of the police against crime in society and are expecting more such news in the future.

People are saying, “Good job, but still fall short. Seize the vessel and go after the owner’s assets and send a message since greed money, make sure the state clears him out.”