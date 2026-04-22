Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport adds Mobile Charging Stations

The initiative forms part of SLASPA’s wider push to improve passenger experience, as the authority works to align airport amenities with international standards and meet growing expectations for connectivity among travellers.

Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia- Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) witnessed an upgrade with the installation of mobile charging stations. This step adds to the modernization of the Saint Lucia airport. This advancement was commissioned on 16 April, 2026.

With this advancement the passengers flying from Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) can experience a greater convenience with the state of the art mobile phone charging station.

This step marks a milestone towards modernizing the transportation infrastructure of the island country.

This advancement was done with the help of partnership between Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) and Promotech Incorporated.

The charging station consists of 12 charging ports which includes two wireless charging pads and two dedicated laptop charging outlets.

This initiative was a part of the SLASPA’s push to strengthen the passenger experience at the airport. Along with this the authority wanted to match the amenities available at Saint Lucia’s airport with international standards.

Chester Aimable, Deputy Airport Manager at HIA also emphasized the importance of modern facilities in the current travel environment. He said that today’s traveler expects seamless connectivity. He mentioned that installing this charging station will ensure that the passengers remain powered and connected. This will help reflect the government’s commitment to continuously improve and advance at Hewanorra International Airport.

Karim Sifflet, Senior Manager for Marketing, Business Development and Customer Care at SLASPA highlighted the significance of this advancement. He said that this initiative reflects the government’s broader vision towards modernizing Saint Lucia’s Ports of Entry. By investing in passenger centric solutions, the government aims towards creating Saint Lucia as a premier destination.

Annill Daniel, Country Manager of Promotech Incorporated also expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration.

SLASPA has scheduled to install additional charging stations at George F.L. Charles Airport (GFLCA) and the island’s main ferry terminal in coming weeks.

Such advancements in Saint Lucia add towards providing a world class travel experience that aligns with the expectation of today’s global travelers.