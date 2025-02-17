Grenada: Three new homes handed over to Beryl affected citizens

The houses consisted of basic facilities that should be available in the structure with an intent to foster resilient and sustainable communities across Grenada.

Grenada: Keys of three brand-new, fully furnished homes have been handed over to the families under the “Build Back Better” programme. The houses were given on Sunday by the government of Grenada to the families who lost their livelihoods due to Hurricane Beryl.

The recipients including Florence Snagg, Kirt Joyette and Pamela Emmons were handed over the keys to their new houses. The houses consisted of basic facilities that should be available in the structure with an intent to foster resilient and sustainable communities across Grenada.

Over 37 homes are under construction in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique under the “Build Back Project”, aiming to strengthen the communities and provide them with new hopes after the wrath of the Hurricane Beryl.

With the construction of the new homes, the government of Grenada has been seeking to assist the households who are vulnerable and decided to hand over the homes accordingly. The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl has turned out to be tough for the residents of the country and the agenda of the programme is to enhance the progressive initiatives and take Grenada back on the track.

Notably, three out of 37 homes are under construction in Petite Martinique, aiming to ensure a better future for the residents and the country as a whole. The Grenada Electricity Company has also been working to enhance their recovery process that is necessary for the locals and other residents of the country.

In addition to that, the government of Grenada has been working to resume health and other airport services that are necessary for the normal routines of the citizens. Minister Andrew expressed delight and noted that they will locally, regionally and internationally support the ongoing efforts of the recovery that are required to normalize the entire situation in the country.

The handing over ceremony was held with the official ceremony where the keys were given to the beneficiaries.