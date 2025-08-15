Twin Otter Flights introduced between Montserrat and Antigua

Montserrat: The SVG BMN Airways is all set to launch “Twin Otter Flights” on the route from Montserrat to Antigua on September 1, 2025. The service will be extended over a 7-month period and it will further end on March 31, 2026 in the first instance.

According to the Access Division, the airline will operate two flights on a daily basis between Montserrat and Antigua and Barbuda. As per the ministry of Montserrat, the time of the flights will be increased on the destination route during peak seasons.

The flights will be provided through an agreement with the government of Montserrat, enhancing the connection between the two islands. SVG BMN Airways will operate the airline on the route, aiming to improve the connectivity which will be used during periods of maintenance.

The Access Division of Montserrat added that the tickets for travel can be purchased through the official site of the SVG. The tickets can be purchased on Friday, August 22, 2025 and the base fare for one-way single journey will be USD$110 or XCD$229 when it travels to Montserrat.

In addition to that, the flight that will be travelling to Antigua and Barbuda will cost USD$115 or XCD$312. The flight will travel during the off-peak period, aiming to enhance the connections between the two countries.

The base fare per single journey during the peak periods will be no higher than US$125 or XCD$340 in either direction. The Access Division noted that the public is invited to note taxes and fees up to USD$71 or XCD$193 that will be added when purchasing tickets.

During the off-peak periods, the arrangements will be made during the September to November 2025 as part of the arrival of the flight. The period from January to February 2026 will also be considered during the off-peak periods. In addition to that, the peak periods will be December 2025 and March 2026.